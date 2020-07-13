BELMONT — Summer reading is in full swing at the Belmont library. Participants can win drawing prizes from places like Funspot, Santa’s Village, and Canobie Lake Park by logging their reading. Try the READsquared app, or register by visiting belmontpubliclibrary.readsquared.com. Paper logs are available from the library. Levels preschool through adult can participate. All logs must be returned by Saturday, Aug. 8.
Students in third through eighth grade? can join New Hampshire graphic novelist Maker Bennett’s online Comics Workshop on Thursday, July 23, 1-3 p.m. Email circulation@belmontpubliclibrary.org to register.
Bring home one of the library’s new storytime kits. Each kit has a book to keep, a suggested activities list, the supplies to do it, and a special prize.
Anyone looking for new things to read, watch or listen to this summer can use their library card. Belmont library has opened access to a new download and streaming service, hoopla digital. Audio, music, and movies are available for a smart device or television. Readers can also take advantage of the offerings through nh.overdrive.com, including digital magazines and books in Amazon Kindle format.
The non-fiction book group will discuss "A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived: The Human Story Retold Through Our Genes" by Adam Rutherford. The book is available through the hoopla app, and discussion will be Thursday, Aug. 13.
The Friday Fiction book group will meet Friday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. to talk about "Joyland" by Stephen King.
For information on hours and curbside pickup services, visit belmontpubliclibrary.org, call Eileen Gilbert at 603-267-8331, or email bpl@belmontnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.