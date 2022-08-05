BELMONT — The Belmont Early Learning Center recently purchased some new playground equipment with a $1,000 sponsorship provided by Meredith Village Savings Bank. These new play sets include a caterpillar crawl-and-climb set, seesaw, trikes, sandbox toys, and a toddler-sized waterfall table that will offer new outdoor experiences for students.
“Much of our existing playground equipment was geared toward our older students, so we are thrilled to expand our playground with new options for the younger kids,” said Erica Brough, Belmont Early Learning Center director. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe and nurturing environment, and support from community partners like MVSB allow us to grow and provide more fun opportunities for the children.”
