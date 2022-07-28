BELMONT — Belmont is holding its annual road race on Saturday, August 13, as part of Old Home Day activities. It's been said that the Belmont 10 Mile Road Race is the oldest 10 Mile in NH. Now that’s an experience to add to your bucket list.
If you are planning a trip to the Lakes Region in early August, this event may be perfect to participate in with friends and family. Past participants have raved about the race course, with its meandering back roads and a challenging hill waiting to greet you near the finish. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. sharp, so arrive at Belmont Middle School prior to 8:00 a.m. for same day registration.
