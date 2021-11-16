LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has a benefit for potential bidders for this year’s upcoming auction, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 10 at the Tanger Outlets. Anyone looking to increase their support of the auction — or to have an edge on bidding — can become a Super Bidder.
For a donation of $100, Super Bidders will be granted a look at the items on the auction boards as soon as they are available. Super bidders can bid on items before they are open to the public; submit bids with incremental increases up to the bidders’ pre-chosen maximum; see how many bidders are also bidding on the item that they are interested in; enjoy VIP check-out and pick-up service; and be proud to support the children of the Lakes Region.
Interested community members can become a Super Bidder at bids.childrensauction.com.
“In past years, community members have mentioned that they would love to be able to have tools available so that they could spend less time babysitting the auction for the items that they most wanted to bid on,” said auction chairperson Jaimie Sousa. “It will also give people an opportunity to donate directly to the auction to assist children in need while getting some great benefits.”
While many items have been received at this time, there is a need for thousands of items to raise enough money to meet the needs of the community.
Auction leaders will collect new, unused, unwrapped items right up to the week of the auction. Gift cards, electronics, tools, toys, sporting goods and household items all bring the highest bids. Go to the website at ChildrensAuction.com for a list of convenient donation drop-off sites throughout the Lakes Region. And on Black Friday weekend, Friday, Nov. 26 to Sunday, Nov. 28, visit the collection site at Tanger Outlets and drop your items off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
