MEREDITH — The decades-old YMCA camps on Bear Island will be the subject of the next Meredith Historical Society’s speaker series on Aug. 1, at the Meredith Community Center. The presenters will be Charles Seifert, who is the director of the Camp Lawrence boys’ camp on South Bear and Gretchen Seifert who is the director of the Camp Nokomis girls’ camp on North Bear. They will provide rich insight into the history and the diverse day-to-day activities of the camps.
Both camps have long histories on the island and continue to flourish. Camp Lawrence enjoyed its 100th anniversary in 2021, while Camp Nokomis’ history extends back over 70 years. Both are owned by the Lawrence, Massachusetts, YMCA, but enrollment is open to everyone. They are an integral part of the Meredith islands and have generations of alumni who either live in Meredith or return summer after summer thanks to the wonderful experiences they enjoyed at the camps as youngsters.
“We are delighted to offer this presentation about the camps on Bear Island,” said Karen Thorndike, president of the historical society. Children’s camps on the lake are as much a part of the Winnipesaukee experience as the Mount Washington and the Sophie C. These two camps especially play an important role in the history of our town, contributing a wholesome experience that resonates with families for the rest of their lives.”
The program begins at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided by the historical society. This is a free program, open to everyone.
