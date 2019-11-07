ASHLAND — Last spring during Project Week, Ashland Elementary Middle Tier students were challenged to explore real-world issues. Students designed endeavors that demonstrated how teens can make a difference in the lives of others. One group, The Plastic Police, have decided to continue their mission to reduce single-use plastic and to bring awareness of the problem to their peers.
As a recent school-wide assembly, team members Aaron Desmond, Grady O’Leary, Talan Gardner, Brandon Fogg, Shelby Montague, Andy Wendelboe, Taylor Elsmore, Lee Norris and Jamison Jacheo explained why single-use plastic water bottles are a threat to the environment. The bottles do not decompose, but instead break down into smaller pieces, ingested by animals. The students also said that there are millions of plastic water bottles in the ocean, harming sea life.
Due to the work of The Plastic Police, AES has made two changes to reduce the school community’s use of plastic. The school replaced plastic utensils in the cafe with metal silverware, and installed water bottle filling stations.
School nurse Sue Rubbe, RN submitted a grant application through the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health to receive two water bottle filling stations for the school. Shortly after their arrival, AES parent Jeff Mudgett of JCM Plumbing volunteered his time to install the units.
In addition to keeping students healthy, the water bottle filling stations have a positive effect on the goal of reducing plastic use throughout the school. At last count, members of the AES community have prevented over 1,400 single use plastic bottles from reaching local landfills.
Each month, members of The Plastic Police will collect plastic waste placed into recycling bins. They will be keeping track of the amount of plastic thrown away, and hope to show a reduction by the end of the school year.
The students also hope to present their information to other schools. They plan to invite these students to participate in the plastic reduction challenge.
