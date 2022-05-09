BELMONT — Now that they have been able to ease on most COVID restrictions in the schools, Belmont Elementary School will be able to host their our bi-annual Artist in Residence program, once again.
This week BES will be hosting Yetti Frenkel, a mosaic artist from Massachusetts (yetti.com). Yetti will be helping all students, K-4 create a mosaic with small glass pieces, based on the theme of the BES tiger mascot. The design has vibrant colors with butterflies, flowers, and birds, and of course a tiger (all based on student drawings). This week, every student will be filling in the design with colorful glass pieces, and by the end of the week, the project will be complete and ready to hang in Belmont Elementary School. This project is very exciting, since BES began planning with a grant to the NH state council on the Arts in Fall of 2019 (before COVID).
There will also be a small art show and mosaic walk-through on Thursday, May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., for families to come celebrate and see the hard work of our very artistic students at Belmont Elementary School.
