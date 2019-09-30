LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul Society, at 1269 Union Ave., will soon be taking applications for the Thanksgiving Food Basket program. Applications are due by Thursday, Oct. 31, and pick up dates are Saturday, Nov. 23, at the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or Monday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.stvdplaconia.org for the Food Pantry Thanksgiving Basket 2019 Application. Regular hours for the food pantry are Mondays, noon-2 p.m. and Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. Families may come once a month to pick up food.
The Children’s Foundation recently completed a successful Project Pencil program. Backpacks and school supplies were distributed to local schools and child care centers. The Children’s Foundation works closely with school nurses, guidance counselors, case managers and teachers to help provide children with the necessities so they may have a positive self-esteem and a sound educational experience.
The Financial Assistance team is another offering of the St Vincent de Paul Society. Financial teams of two meet with individuals to help assess their needs and determine where financial help is needed.
Volunteers are always needed. There is an immediate need for cashiers and front office help. Stop by the store to fill out an application and speak to the store supervisor. The thrift store is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information, stop by the thrift store, or call 603-524-5470.
