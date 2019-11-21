When Capts. Scott McNeil and his wife, Nora, moved here from Massachusetts in 2014 to serve as leaders of the Salvation Army of Laconia, they were unaware that dunking into Lake Opechee in 50-degree water was part of their job description.
The organization’s Turkey Plunge fundraiser was held on a frigid fall day that year. It was 17 degrees, with no sun to speak of. “This is insane,” McNeil remembers thinking.
People in the community were there and ready to jump in – including large contingencies of staff at businesses from UPS, Bank of New Hampshire and Meredith Village Saving Bank to Fratello’s Italian Grille, Cactus Jack’s and Patrick’s Pub & Eatery. “I dove in,” McNeil said. “Once I caught my breath, I wasn’t going crazy to get the wet clothes off. There was a balance in temperature that was surprising to me.”
The McNeils have been at each successive Turkey Plunge since, supporting the major event that provides money for organizational operations. The community also continues to take part in the event with a long goal of helping people in need.
The plunge is one of many examples of philanthropy at work in the Lakes Region. During this Thanksgiving season, assistance and gratitude are a major theme. There are fundraisers that support charitable efforts of all kinds, and volunteers and donors alike who come out in force to take part.
Several organizations help those in need during the holidays – and all year long.
Turkey Plunge
The McNeils have been involved with the Salvation Army for many years. They believe in the mission of the Christian organization that was founded in England in the 1800s by evangelist William Booth to help shepherd people in need into the church for personal and spiritual nurture.
Scott McNeil believes so steadfastly that he continues to jump in frigid water each year to help raise money for programs that help his organization pay utility bills and rent for people who are struggling; the money also helps fund the Salvation Army food pantry and soup kitchen.
The Turkey Plunge began in 2004 to help raise money for the then-brand-new homeless shelter, The Carey House. When McNeil first arrived in the area, the plunge drew a crowd of roughly 100 and raised about $12,000; this year, about 50 people came out and raised just under $7,000. He thinks the loss of momentum came, in part, because the event was cancelled last year due to reports of E.coli in the water. People may not have known they could take part this year, he said.
“We need to continue to build on this event, for certain, in the years ahead,” McNeil said. “There’s great value to it for our annual community outreach. The plunge helps us raise a lot in a short period of time.”
To donate to the Salvation Army – money, food or items for the shelter – or for help with heat, fuel, electricity and food, or to request a toy for a child at holiday time, call 603-524-1834.
2019 Turkey Dinners
Other organizations – and many businesses and individual volunteers – offer help to nonprofits all year round, and particularly around the holidays.
Traditionally, the Soda Shoppe in Laconia offered a Thanksgiving meal on the holiday itself. This year, though, a meal will not be served there.
The Congregational Church of Laconia at 18 Veterans Square is, therefore, expecting a larger crowd than usual at its Hazel Duke Dinner, which has been served up on Thanksgiving for several decades in honor of the late Duke, an elementary school teacher and a church congregant.
This year, a turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and all are welcome.
To donate to the church, send a check to 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH, 03246.
St. Vincent de Paul’s doesn’t prepare a meal for community members, but it does hand out roughly 700 to 800 baskets loaded with what people need to make a meal for themselves.
Jo Carigan, president of St. Vincent’s, said the baskets hold such things as a turkey, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, gravy and desserts. St. Vincent’s has been making them available for nearly 30 years.
This year, a regular donor of 200 turkeys was not able to contribute. “We are in dire need of turkeys,” she said. “We need to get the word out.”
Carigan said applications have already been reviewed and accepted for this year’s baskets, which can be picked up at the food pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23. “It’s never too late, though,” she added.
Anyone who wishes to request a turkey basket, or donate, can visit the St. Vincent’s office at 1269 Union Ave.
Hands Across the Table
Hands Across the Table provides meals for those in need all year round. It does not offer a Thanksgiving meal, but its regular weekly meal on Nov. 20 was a turkey feast.
Founded in 2011 by two local women who wanted to offer sustenance and the chance for fellowship, the nonprofit offers a free, sit-down dinner Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish Hall on Gilford Avenue in Laconia. Volunteers prepare and serve the food.
Doors open at 4 p.m. “People are greeted by one of our board members and welcomed in,” said Irene Gordon, a longtime board member for the program as well as a past president and current food procurement chair. “If they are new, we help them find a place to sit. We have a very welcoming atmosphere, and we are very non-judgmental. Everybody is welcome.”
Debbie Frawley Drake, board member and publicity chair, offers gratitude to the community for generosity in the form of volunteerism and donations. Roughly 30 volunteers help each time a meal is offered; between 100 to 140 people are served.
“The community is so generous,” Drake said.
Guests are also thankful. “It’s amazing how many stay to help break down the tables and chairs. They thank the chefs,” Drake said. “Our guests are very grateful for what we do.”
At each meal, personal care kits and surplus food are also available to guests to take, and there is always a table with an expert, offering information on a particular topic.
To donate or volunteer for Hands Across the Table, email handsacrosstt@gmail.com. Financial donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 6553, Laconia, NH 03247.
