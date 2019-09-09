WOLFEBORO — On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., an Antiques, Collectibles, and Appraisal Day will be hosted by the First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St., across from town hall. Admission is free.
Throughout the day, Joshua Chamberlain from internationally-recognized Chamberlain Antiques in Amherst, will be on hand offering appraisals. The public is invited to bring in items to be identified and valued. The fee for two items is $15.
Local and regional vendors will be selling at tables throughout the church. Featured items include jewelry, a vintage single-seated-ski, a Lionel construction kit, antique tools and tool chest from an Ossipee carpenter from the 1880s, a wooden wine grape-picking box with the Frau’s signature from Germany, wooden skis and snow shoes, vintage clothing, rugs, felt pennants, quilt tops and linens, and a Chippendale-style coffee table. There will also be a demonstration of wool rug making.
Food and beverages will be served and sold throughout the day, including soup, macaroni and cheese, bread and muffins. To-go soup will be available, as well as jams, pickles, granola and baked goods and pies.
