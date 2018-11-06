MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department will be holding the seventh annual craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. The premise of this craft fair is homemade and handmade crafts, foods, and items. The parks and rec department is looking to help local crafters, while stimulating the economy and giving back to the community.
This craft fair has provided many local crafters with the opportunity to share their talents with the public, as well as non-local crafters. Over the last 6 years, various artists have participated, including woodworkers, knitters, painters, crafters, jewelers, bakers, photographers and musicians.
The after school program through the parks and rec department has a crucial role in the craft fair, from helping set up, making baked goods to sell, an selling raffle tickets, to making crafts to sell to raise money for special events and trips, greeting patrons as they arrive, and offering coffee to vendors. This year, they will expand the baked goods sale to include savory items such as soups and chili.
There are just a few spaces left for crafters; those interested in participating should visit www.meredithnh.org for more information, or call 603-279-8197.
