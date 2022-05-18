Teacher appreciation week

Ashland Woman’s Club President Anne Lamson, Vice-President Sue Longley, member Chriss Johnson and Principal Kelly Avery with a lovely assortment of fruit and homemade items in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — Teacher Appreciation Week was observed May 1-8 and the staff at Ashland Elementary School was recognized and celebrated throughout the week. AES parents made sure there was something special for the staff each day of the week including gifts in mailboxes, breakfast treats, pizza, staff meeting surprises and homemade soups with bread. Community members from the Meredith Village Savings Bank and the Ashland Women’s Club brought treats for the staff. On Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5, the Ashland School Board provided a lunch for the staff.

