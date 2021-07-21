SANDWICH — Advice To The Players, Sandwich’s own Shakespeare company, will continue their 2021 summer season with "Comedy of Errors," a hilarious comedy full of the silliest mix ups and comedic confusion galore. This production will run Aug. 6-15 (the performance on the 6th will be a preview.) All performances are at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to this production are available online at advicetotheplayers.org or by calling 603-284-7115.
In this absurd play, after being separated in a shipwreck, Antiphonus searches for his long lost identical twin brother, also named Antipholus. At the same time, his servant, Dromio, searches for his long lost identical twin brother, also named Dromio. Hilarity and confusion ensues, as they grapple with mistaken identity.
