LACONIA — Just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, two trail hikers stepped into Prescott Farm’s Pardoe building, looking for the restrooms after exploring the nonprofit farm's 160 acres of conservation land. The two out-of-state hikers entered the building with wide-eyed expressions as they discovered more than just restrooms.
They muted their astonishment to whispers so they would not interrupt the “Herbal Oil, Salves, and Ointment” program taking place in the Fledglings Preschool classroom.
“Wow, I had no idea there were programs, too!” one of them said.
Laconia resident Brian Colp and his daughter, Stella, discovered Prescott Farm later that afternoon, saying, “What an amazing place!" he said. "There was something new to discover around every corner. After just an hour of exploring, Stella and I realized there wasn’t enough time left in our day to enjoy this property to the fullest. We will be back.”
Scenes like that unfold almost weekly, according to the staff, as more and more people become first-time visitors and explorers of the Environmental Education Center.
Prescott Farm’s public programs help show a growing number of people what goes on there. The programs cover a variety of topics, from composting and gardening to exploring herbal medicine and crafts. There are farmhouse kitchen classes, maple sugaring, and more. Thhe goal of each program is to help make meaningful connections to nature, food, gardening, crafts and other New Hampshire customs.
Prescott Farm, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been open for more than 20 years to teach people of all ages about New Hampshire wildlife and the state's natural and cultural history through hands-on public programs. It is a designated wildlife viewing area with more than 160 acres of farmland.
Prescott Farm is located at 928 White Oaks Road in Laconia. The Samuel P. Pardoe Building is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with displays, information and restrooms for visitors, although the trails themselves are open 365 days per year, from dawn to dusk.
For more information, visit www.prescottfarm.org.
