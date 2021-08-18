LACONIA — The 98th annual Leavitt Park Carnival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 3-6 p.m. It will be held inside if raining.
The carnival will feature new games, dunking booth, face painting, bingo, raffle, food and more.
Volunteers and new members wanted. For information call 603-998-1418
