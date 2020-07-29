LACONIA — Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week, kicking off Aug. 22, will have additional restrictions to protect the health and safety of participants. Vendor booths will be limited to non-profit organizations such as Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, the VFW, Laconia Kiwanis Club, and Laconia Rotary Club. Attendees can expect fewer vendors on Lakeside Avenue, fewer souvenir offerings as well as food and beverage options. However, nearly all restaurants, bars and hotels will be in full operation, and many of the originally scheduled events are happening as planned.
Nearby New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host races all week long, capped by the 97th annual Loudon Classic, Aug. 28-30. The gypsy tours and charity rides are happening daily as well as entertainment at local establishments like the NASWA Resort, Patio Garden, Winnipesaukee Marketplace, and Tower Hill Tavern. Some events like the Gunstock Hill Climb have been postponed to 2021. Keep up with daily event changes by visiting LaconiaMCWeek.com.
“The emphasis on this year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week will be on safety,” said Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson. “Many riders will be coming from out of state and we want to ensure the public we are taking every precaution to protect their safety, such as promoting the use of face masks when not riding, regular sanitization of public surfaces through sanitization experts, Nano Coating Technologies, LLC, and purposely planning for a toned-down version of our rally to minimize large gatherings.”
For more information on visiting New Hampshire and state guidelines, visit visitnh.gov/covid19.
