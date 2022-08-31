A cherished tradition returns to downtown Laconia as the 20th Laconia Multicultural Festival bids ‘bienvenido, willdommen, welcome” to throngs of guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event celebrates our culture and heritage with music, food, art and craft vendors and is free to attend.

“Our traditional Parade of Flags kicks off the day at 10 a.m. and new this year, it is being led by young bagpipe players from NH Pipe & Drums” explains Multicultural Festival Committee Executive Director Becky Guyer. “We have over 50 flags and welcome anyone to participate by carrying a flag and walking the short route from downtown Laconia to Rotary Park. No advance sign up is necessary, just be at the Bank of NH parking lot by 9:45” continues Tony Felch, who is organizing the parade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.