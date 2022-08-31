A cherished tradition returns to downtown Laconia as the 20th Laconia Multicultural Festival bids ‘bienvenido, willdommen, welcome” to throngs of guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event celebrates our culture and heritage with music, food, art and craft vendors and is free to attend.
“Our traditional Parade of Flags kicks off the day at 10 a.m. and new this year, it is being led by young bagpipe players from NH Pipe & Drums” explains Multicultural Festival Committee Executive Director Becky Guyer. “We have over 50 flags and welcome anyone to participate by carrying a flag and walking the short route from downtown Laconia to Rotary Park. No advance sign up is necessary, just be at the Bank of NH parking lot by 9:45” continues Tony Felch, who is organizing the parade.
Opening ceremony this year will include Mayor Hosmer’s Proclamation and music by the Children’s Chorale from Spaulding Youth Center. Music will continue throughout the day in City Hall parking lot, sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank, with The O’Brien Clan, Wangari Faharire and the Capital Four Barbershop Quartet.
Entertainers performing at Rotary Park include Akwaaba Ensemble, a West African drum and dance group, Bella Vita Dance Company, Barranquilla Flavor, Black Seas Salsa (Latin jazz & blues) and Odaiko New England Drummers.
“We couldn’t bring this event to fruition without all our donors and our major sponsors: Service Credit Union, The NH Charitable Foundation-Penny Pitou & Milo Pike, Well Sense Health Plan, Pike Industries, MVSB and the City of Laconia” continues Guyer.
In addition to the music and artisans, the event will feature foods of all kinds, literally a trip around the world for your palate — pizza, Italian ice, different types of hot dogs, Greek sandwiches and salads, Turkish pastries, maple products, Thai fried rice and pad Thai, Philippine pork and chicken BBQ, Nepalese dishes, cheese blintzes, peanut butter chicken from Sierra-Leone as well as homemade baked goods.
“The festival promises to be more exciting than ever and we’re so happy to bring it back after a two year absence.”
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.