From left, Taylor Board of Trustee Members Chris Volpe, Ron Baker who is also a Taylor resident, David Lynch, Mitchell Jean and Board Chair David Pearlman; Taylor President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Flaherty; Kirk Beswick, vice president, facilities management; Ed Soucy, vice president, finance; Scott Myers, Laconia City Manager; Chris Walkley, vice president, commercial loan officer, Bank of New Hampshire; and Karmen Gifford, president of Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy photo)