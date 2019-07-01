LACONIA — The groundbreaking for the Woodside Pavilion at Taylor Community took place recently. The two-year project will feature an array of amenities when complete.
Taylor Board Chair David Pearlman said this will enhance the lifestyle Taylor offers that includes events and activities. “Thank you to Bank of New Hampshire for helping finance the project,” he said. “It’s rare people are so passionate about something that they feel they can contribute,” he added of an anonymous donor who supported the pavilion’s construction.
Besides the pavilion with seating, the area will consist of restrooms, a cooking area, gas fireplace, putting green, horseshoes, shuffleboard, bocce ball, a walking trail, garden beds and landscaping.
Businesses involved in the project include David Laurin Architect, PLLC; Nutter Enterprises, Inc.; terrain planning & design, llc; and Turfpro Landscaping & Fertilization.
For more information, follow Taylor Community on Facebook, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400.
