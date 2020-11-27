NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) has named Sandra Marshall of Tilton its Director of Development and Community Relations.
The former Director of Community Relations at LRGHealthcare, Sandra spent more than 20 years at the organization in various executive management roles overseeing marketing, public relations, and volunteer services.
“We are thrilled that Sandra has joined our leadership team,” said Todd Emmons, president & CEO, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. “Her expertise in donor cultivation and community outreach, combined with her heartfelt dedication to volunteerism and lifelong connections with Spaulding, will prove greatly beneficial to advancing our work and supporting the children and families we serve.”
“I grew up nearby Spaulding Academy & Family Services, and have had many interactions with its children and staff throughout the years, as my mother, sisters, and daughter worked here in various capacities,” Marshall said. “I also previously served on the Board of Directors, and have always been impressed with the incredible transformations the organization facilitates for both children and families. The unmatched dedication of leadership and staff make me proud to be part of such an impactful, mission-driven organization.”
For more information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services and its comprehensive special education services, visit SpauldingServices.org.
