WOLFEBORO — Shawn Deegan joins the staff at the Wolfeboro Inn as the new executive chef.
A New Hampshire native, Deegan attended Johnson and Wales University after graduating from Kimball Union Academy. In 2013, Deegan was appointed executive chef of the Lakehouse Grille in Meredith, and was recipient of the 2015 New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association’s Chef of the Year award. Most recently, he was executive chef of the Sugar Hill Inn.
As executive chef of the Wolfeboro Inn, Deegan will oversee dining at Wolfe’s Tavern, the inn's historic restaurant, and an extensive banquet operation that includes the Winnipesaukee Belle and offsite catering.
The inn's previous executive chef, Hoke Wilson, has been promoted to the position of regional executive chef for Hay Creek Hotels. For more information about Hay Creek Hotels, visit www.haycreekhotels.com.
