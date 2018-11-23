MEREDITH — The owners, staff and agents of RE/MAX Bayside and Bayside Rentals recently delivered 40 turkeys to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Laconia. St. Vincent de Paul provides Thanksgiving dinners with all the fixings to hundreds of Lakes Region families. “The holiday season is a unique and special time in the Lakes Region. We feel very strongly about helping those less fortunate,” said Chris Kelly, one of the company’s owners.
RE/MAX Bayside is also involved in the Toys for Tots program. New, unwrapped items may be dropped off at the Meredith Office, 208 Daniel Webster Highway, at the junction of Routes 3 and 104. The office is open daily.
For more information about the Toys for Tots program, call RE/MAX Bayside’s Meredith Office at 603-279-0079, or e-mail info@baysidenh.net.
