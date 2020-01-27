CONCORD — Jennifer Wood has joined New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp as assistant vice president, assistant corporate controller. She is based in Concord at NHMB’s operations facility on 16 Foundry St. In this role, Wood will help oversee the drafting, analysis, processing and finalizing of financial data for Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and MillRiver Wealth Management.
“We’re happy to welcome Jennifer to our team,” said Nicole LaPorte, vice president, corporate controller. “Her extensive financial background in a community banking environment will serve and complement us well.”
Prior to NHMB, Wood was vice president and manager of financial reporting at United Bank in Hartford, Conn. She is a member and former board member of the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants. She remains active on their financial institutions committee, and was chair from 2013 to 2017. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Wood holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Quinnipiac University, and resides in Barnstead.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
