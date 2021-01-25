WOLFEBORO — When Peter and Patty Cooke, owners of Wolfeboro’s Pickering House Inn, decided to purchase a building next door to the inn and open a restaurant, they could not have foreseen that a pandemic would turn New Hampshire’s restaurant industry upside down. However, as the year passed while they completely redesigned and renovated the mid-1800s building in downtown Wolfeboro, it became clear that they would be opening a new restaurant just as many were closing.
“I guess we’ve never been ones to shrink from a challenge,” comments Peter Cooke. In December 2020, the couple, along with executive Chef/partner Jonathan Hudak, opened PAVILION, located at 126 South Main Street. Named in honor of the hotel that Wolfeboro’s Daniel Pickering built and operated in the 1800s, PAVILION was created to bring sophisticated dining and top-shelf service to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.
Chef Hudak crafts an ever-evolving menu inspired by in-season ingredients and complemented by curated cocktails, wine and beer. “We want to showcase what New Hampshire, and New England as a whole, has to offer by preparing the bounty from local farmers, ranchers and fishermen in fresh, exciting ways,” comments Chef Hudak.
Since PAVILION opened in December, it has been garnering rave reviews from diners. “Yes! Finally a nice restaurant on [Lake Winnipesaukee]. Nothing about PAVILION will disappoint — from the fantastic service and beautiful atmosphere to top quality and locally sourced food, it is worth every penny. Do yourself a favor and check it out — this is really something special,” says one diner in a Google review.
PAVILION aims to offer a high-end experience in a relaxed, comfortable space. Designed by Patty Cooke’s company, Wentworth Style in Wolfeboro, the historic building was reinvented with intimate spaces that encourage casual conversation. A fireplace in the dining room provides a cozy winter respite, while an outdoor patio opening in summer 2021 will expand warm weather seating options. Private dining in a stunning upstairs space with a balcony will be offered in spring/summer 2021.
While still offering its full menu, PAVILION is currently limiting capacity to safely operate during the COVID pandemic. Throughout Winter 2021, seating is open by reservation only, Thursday through Sunday from 4:30-9 p.m. PAVILION at Home — the food to go option — is also well underway.
For more information, please visit PavilionWolfeboro.com or call 603-393-0851.
