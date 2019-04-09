BEDFORD — New Hampshire lenders and loan originators were recently recognized by New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority for helping almost 2,000 homebuyers find affordable homes and loans.
“Our top lenders and loan originators are key to supporting affordable housing opportunities for New Hampshire households,” said Ignatius MacLellan, managing director of NHHFA’s Homeownership Division. “Their service to customers helps provide affordable mortgages that give borrowers the opportunity for successful homeownership.”
New Hampshire Housing’s 2018 Outstanding Lenders and Originators include:
Participating Lenders are Residential Mortgage Services; LendUS, LLC/Regency Mortgage; HarborOne Mortgage; Northpoint Mortgage, Inc.; Bank of New Hampshire; St. Mary's Bank; Mortgage Network, Inc.; Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; Northway Bank; and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Participating Originators are Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank; Meredith Village Savings Bank; Savings Bank of Walpole; Merrimack County Savings Bank; Pinnacle Mortgage Corp.
Loan Originators are Meghan Merrill, Brian Makris, Marleen Paquette, Justin Macagba, Jane Jordan, Sharon Peters, Lisa Capicchioni, AJ Lane, Kim Riddell, Denise Hubbard, Marcie Gowen-Nobley, Christine Greenwood-Smart, Terry Daniels, and Barbara Bullard.
New Hampshire Housing mortgages offer features not generally available through other lending sources, such as downpayment assistance, that can make homeownership more affordable. NHHFA also offers the Homebuyer Tax Credit program for first-time homebuyers, who can get a federal tax credit of up to $2,000 per year. Details about NHHFA’s homeownership programs are available by visiting GoNHHousing.com.
For more information about New Hampshire Housing, visit NHHFA.org.
