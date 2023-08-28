From right, Iain MacLeod, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center executive director, stands with Megan Piazza, MVSB branch services manager in Ashland, and Marcy Dembiec, MVSB mortgage loan officer, NMLS#165849, at the entrance of the center. (Courtesy Photo)
MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank continues its support of Squam Lakes Natural Science Center by providing a $5,000 sponsorship for its recent 2023 Family Picnic fundraising event that took place in July. MVSB also sponsored the Center’s Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.
“The sold-out picnic event featured live music, animal programs, food trucks, games and more — all in a beautiful scenic setting,” said Iain MacLeod, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center executive director. “We are grateful for all the community support we have received this year. We encourage everyone to follow us on social media to stay up-to-date for future events.”
“The Science Center is near and dear to my heart and I am thrilled that MVSB is always seeking ways to support this wonderful organization that brings so much joy and benefit to the local communities,” said Jill White, MVSB regional vice president in Ashland. “We hope everyone gets a chance to experience everything the Science Center has to offer.”
In addition to hosting several events this year, the center also recently welcomed two new mountain lion cubs and a black bear cub as part of their animal exhibit trail. Go to nhnature.org to learn more.
The mission of Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is to advance understanding of ecology by exploring New Hampshire’s natural world. Through spectacular live animal exhibits, natural science education programs, guided Squam Lake Cruises, public gardens, and a nature-based Montessori early learning center, the Science Center has educated audiences of all ages since 1966 about the importance of our natural world. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is Sensory Inclusive Certified by KultureCity. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is located on Route 113 in Holderness, an easy drive from exit 24 off I-93, and public trails are open daily from May 1 through November 1 with programming throughout the year. For further information about the Science Center, call 603-968-7194 or visit www.nhnature.org.
MVSB has been serving the essential banking needs of people, businesses, nonprofits and municipalities for over 150 years. As a mutual savings bank, MVSB has no stock-holders but rather operates for the benefit of its customers, employees and community. Since our founding, one thing has always remained true: caring is at the heart of everything we do. By building and nurturing relationships, we believe that we can cultivate a community where we all thrive. It all starts with caring about our customers and neighbors. To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in New Hampshire in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800.922.6872 or visit mvsb.com.
