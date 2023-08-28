MVSB

From right, Iain MacLeod, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center executive director, stands with Megan Piazza, MVSB branch services manager in Ashland, and Marcy Dembiec, MVSB mortgage loan officer, NMLS#165849, at the entrance of the center. (Courtesy Photo)

MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank continues its support of Squam Lakes Natural Science Center by providing a $5,000 sponsorship for its recent 2023 Family Picnic fundraising event that took place in July. MVSB also sponsored the Center’s Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

“The sold-out picnic event featured live music, animal programs, food trucks, games and more — all in a beautiful scenic setting,” said Iain MacLeod, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center executive director. “We are grateful for all the community support we have received this year. We encourage everyone to follow us on social media to stay up-to-date for future events.”

