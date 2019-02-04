DOVER — Michelle Blake has joined the Dover office as assistant vice president, banking office manager for Bank of New Hampshire
Blake joins the bank with a broad knowledge of customer service and retail banking with a strong emphasis on training. In her capacity as office manager, Blake will be responsible for the overall management of the office’s deposit portfolio, customer relationship management and new business development. In addition, Blake will oversee office operations, security, staffing and sales.
Blake is an advocate for local nonprofit organizations and is currently the president and past treasurer of the Belmont-Gilford High School Ice Hockey Booster Club, and volunteers on the Gilford Old Home Day Committee. She is also a past treasurer of the Squam Lakes Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to getting involved in the greater Dover community. She can be reached in the Dover office at 845 Central Avenue, by phone at 603-527-7231, or by email at Blake@banknh.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
