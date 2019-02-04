Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.