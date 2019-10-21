LACONIA — Irwin Automotive Group is starting the season of giving early with the donation of a brand new scoreboard for Laconia Little League.
“Baseball helps bring people together,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group. “Parents, neighbors, business owners and elected officials all cheer from the bleachers of our local ballpark. It’s this sense of togetherness that makes a great community.”
The Irwin Automotive Group sees baseball as a community activity that provides people with an opportunity to come together. They believe that when a community comes together, good things start to happen. Little League offers the opportunity for local youth baseball and softball programs to teach life lessons, socialization, and sportsmanship, to benefit the children as well as adult volunteers.
