HOLDERNESS — After many months of planning and discussion, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center sold the Holderness Inn to Samyn-D’Elia Architects on Oct. 24.
The present Holderness Inn was built in 1895 after the original building, built in 1874, burned down. It provided food and lodging for hundreds of summer visitors until it was purchased by a citizens' group in 1967 to be part of what became Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. For the next 14 years, the inn housed the Science Center’s first classrooms, offices, workshop, and animal care facility. When a new education facility was built in 1982, the inn was closed. Most recently, the downstairs floor was the seasonal home to two businesses, the Squam Lake Artisans and the Kirkwood Cafe.
In 1984, the Holderness Inn was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as reference number 84000523. The register is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation, and part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.
The three-and-a-half story building on the north side of Route 3 is historically significant in the realm of tourism in the early 19th century. During that time, New Hampshire’s Lakes Region became a major resort area. It was easily accessible by railroad, and noted for its scenic beauty. Summer visitors were first accommodated in houses converted to inns and boarding houses, and later, grand hotels were built on the lakes for tourists. The Holderness Inn is one of the few early summer hotels to survive intact in the Lakes Region, and is the only grand hotel still standing in the Squam Lakes area. It is also architecturally significant as a preserved Victorian-style hotel, still appearing much as it did in 1896.
Iain Macleod, executive director of Squam Lakes Natural Science Center said, "We will maintain the adjacent Kirkwood Gardens as a place for the community to use and enjoy and will share space in the Gardens with Samyn-D’Elia Architects. Their reputation as great corporate citizens and excellent designers makes us confident that our new long term relationship will be a strong one. Our objectives of reducing costs and keeping this historic building have been met."
Samyn-D’Elia Architects began renovation work immediately. They will use the building for larger office space, including a staff apartment. Ward D’Elia of the firm said of the inn, "I have long admired this building for its history, architectural significance, and importance to the community. And, as I drive by this location every day I imagine coming to work here. We are excited to renovate, winterize, and preserve this building for the foreseeable future."
The transfer of ownership of the inn will not affect public use and access of Kirkwood Gardens at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. The gardens will remain open, including the picnic area on the terrace adjacent to the inn. Information about plantings, and bird and butterfly sightings, will be available in a soon-to-be-constructed kiosk in the garden.
