BOW — Grappone Automotive Group recently named projects they have pledged to support through the New Hampshire CDFA Tax Credit program for 2022-2023. The program aims to support organizations engaged in community economic development initiatives to build partnerships with local businesses that purchase the credits to help fund the nonprofit’s project.

“Very few programs have the positive impact on NH that the CDFA does,” said Amanda Grappone Osmer, owner and general manager of Grappone Mazda, and fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group. “In my opinion, the collaboration between our state government, the business community, and the nonprofit sector is a true example of how to reward community-minded businesses while supporting the good work being done by and for our neighbors. Grappone Automotive has made it an annual tradition to seek out CDFA projects that we feel will better the state of NH.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.