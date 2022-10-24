BOW — Grappone Automotive Group recently named projects they have pledged to support through the New Hampshire CDFA Tax Credit program for 2022-2023. The program aims to support organizations engaged in community economic development initiatives to build partnerships with local businesses that purchase the credits to help fund the nonprofit’s project.
“Very few programs have the positive impact on NH that the CDFA does,” said Amanda Grappone Osmer, owner and general manager of Grappone Mazda, and fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group. “In my opinion, the collaboration between our state government, the business community, and the nonprofit sector is a true example of how to reward community-minded businesses while supporting the good work being done by and for our neighbors. Grappone Automotive has made it an annual tradition to seek out CDFA projects that we feel will better the state of NH.”
Grappone Automotive Group has pledged the funds to contribute to the following projects in 2022 and 2023:
2022
Lakes Region Community Developers: Gale School Redevelopment Project - Belmont
Mid-State Health Center: Children’s Learning Center Expansion - Plymouth
City of Franklin: Completion of New England’s First Whitewater Park at Franklin Falls - Franklin
New Hampshire Community Loan Fund: Minority-Owned Business Lending - Manchester
Kimball Jenkins Inc: Kimball Jenkins Infrastructure and Accessibility - Concord
Mascoma Valley Preservation: Kimball Property Rehabilitation - Grafton
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire: Penacook Community Center Revitalization - Penacook
Mark Stebbins Community Center: West Side Support - Manchester
Downtown Concord Winter Famers’ Market: Downtown Concord Farmers Market & Community Space - Concord
Affordable Housing, Education, and Development (AHEAD) Inc.: Peeling Village Phase 1 - Woodstock
2023
Lakes Region Community Development: Gale School Project - Belmont
Farmsteads of New England Inc.: Redberry Farm Supportive Housing Phase 1 - Epping
Friends of the Concord-Lake Sunapee Rail Trail: Phase 4 of Fisherville to Carter Hill Rail Trail - Concord
The Currier Gallery of Art dba Currier Museum of Art: Chandler House Revitalization Project - Manchester
Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests: Conservation Center- The Rocks in Bethlehem - Bethlehem
Regional Economic Development Center of Southern NH (REDC): NH New Americans Loan Fund
Mascoma Valley Preservation: Kimball Property Rehabilitation - Grafton
Boys and Girls Club of Central NH: Penacook Community Center Revitalization - Penacook
Grappone has long been committed to supporting its community and the people who positively impact it. The Grappone in the Community program supports team members in their volunteer efforts while allowing them to experience the true joy of charitable giving. Grappone donates at least 5% of net profit each year to charitable endeavors and are long-time supporters of organizations from the Boys & Girls Club to NH PBS to Lakes Region Conservation Trust. In 2018 Grappone Automotive helped to establish a nature-based preschool at the historic Canterbury Shaker Village. Taking care of the community is part of their mission.
To learn more about New Hampshire’s Community Development Finance Authority, visit nhcdfa.org.
