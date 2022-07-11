GILFORD — The Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club is planning some extensive overhauls. In addition to a future field out back, the gym has recently resurfaced its outdoor tennis courts, and is in the process of purchasing a slew of new equipment for its facility, with future plans for interior remodeling, according to owners Marc and Heidi Bourgeois.
“Marc was a part owner for the past six years,” said Fitness Director Missi Perkins. “On January 1st, he bought out the previous owner, so now he really wants to create this space to offer high level training academies for sports and we’ve always been the premiere fitness facility in the Lakes Region.”
Perkins brought The Daily Sun on a whirlwind tour of the facility, pointing out impending changes. Among the numerous upgrades is an incoming CrossFit center that will take the space of one of the racquet ball courts.
“We have $100,000 of equipment that’s on its way,” said Perkins. “Should be here by the end of July.”
Existing Nautilus exercise machines are set to be replaced by more modern gear from Impact. Even the iron plates in their free weight room will get a more modern hard rubber replacements in a few weeks.
Everything from the cardio equipment to the upstairs bar is getting an upgrade.
“It’s long overdue. The club needed a lot of upgrades over the years," said Marc. “It’s in Gilford, we have a good market here and there’s really no reason for anybody in Gilford to go anywhere else if we can provide what they need.”
In addition to equipment upgrades, Marc pointed out a recently-cleared plot of land behind the facility.
“We’re leveling it out, we’re going to loam it, seed it and put it in a field,” he said. “That’ll get us going to start having some outside activities there.”
Speaking of activities, the club also intends to expand its sports, including adding a summer corn hole league.
“We’re going to do a corn hole league. We’re going to try to find any type of activity that is community involved that people want to do to have fun here,” Marc said. “Give them a place to do something with other people, come spend an hour or two then go home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.