FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently promoted Jessica Price to assistant vice president and assistant controller, as well as Suzanne Paradis to bank secrecy act and security officer.
“This is a wonderful accomplishment for both Jessica and Suzanne, and we are pleased to recognize them for their dedication and commitment to the bank,” said Brian Bozak, senior vice president, chief financial and operations officer.
Price joined FSB in 2008 as a part-time teller in Tilton. Since then, she has held the positions of personal banker, branch manager, deposit and electronic services specialist, deposit operations and accounting manager, and operations and accounting officer. In her new role, she will have oversight of deposit operations and accounting functions, maintain compliance with bank policies and regulations, and support deposit operations and finance functions. She holds a bachelor of science in business management from Granite State College and is pursuing her CPA. Price is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and is an accredited ACH professional and national check professional. She serves as treasurer of the board of Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry.
Paradis joined FSB in 2014 in the information technology area, then transitioned into the risk management department where she was promoted to bank secrecy act officer in 2019. She brings 18 years of experience in deposit and loan operations. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking and holds a bank secrecy act certification from the Independent Community Bankers Association.
