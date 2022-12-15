FRANKLIN — The election of Mayor Johannah “Jo” Brown, Kent Finemore, Oreste “Rusty” Mosca, and Amanda Osmer, as new Corporators of Franklin Bancorp, MHC — a mutual holding company and parent corporation of the bank, were confirmed at the bank’s 154th annual Meeting of Corporators.
“I am truly delighted to welcome these individuals as new Corporators of Franklin Bancorp,” remarked Mary Miller, chair of the Franklin Savings Bank board of directors. “Jo, Kent, Rusty, and Amanda have made significant accomplishments in their professions and are actively involved within our communities. They will serve as wonderful ambassadors for Franklin Savings Bank.”
Jo Brown was sworn in as Mayor of Franklin in January 2020. A fourth generation Franklinite, she retired to Franklin after 22 years of service in the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. Since returning to the city, she has volunteered her time with several organizations to include the Franklin Animal Shelter, Franklin Hospital Auxiliary, NH Veterans Home, Merrimack County Nursing Home, and St. Gabriel Parish Council. She currently serves on the Board of NH Forward, a nonprofit providing college-level manufacturing courses to students at Franklin High School. She also opened The Franklin Studio in 2015 located in the Buell Building along Central Street in Franklin — now under new ownership as The Franklin Cafe.
Kent Finemore is the assistant chief engineer for the Dam Bureau at the NH Department of Environmental Services. Locally, he is the moderator of the Winnisquam School District and Tilton-Northfield Fire District, and is a deputy commissioner with the NH Boxing and Wrestling Commission. He also served for 29 years as the chairman of the Northfield Zoning Board of Adjustment; coached various youth sports, including 17 years as coach of JV baseball at Winnisquam Regional High School; and taught Tae Kwon Do.
Rusty Mosca is a CPA specializing in construction, nonprofit and audit and accounting with Nathan Wechsler & Company. His civic engagement is quite impressive. He serves on the NH Legislative Committee for the Associated General Contractors, is treasurer and board trustee for the Capitol Center for the Arts, is a board member of CATCH Neighborhood Housing, is cabinet chair for Granite United Way — Merrimack County campaign, is chair and board trustee for Leadership NH, and is a board member for Amoskeag Health. He also holds professional affiliations with the American Institute of CPAs, NH Society of CPAs, and Leadership NH.
Amanda Osmer is a fourth-generation owner of Grappone Automotive Group, representing five automotive manufacturers with sales, service, retail and wholesale parts. In 2017, she launched Leadership Grappone, a program that seeks out emerging leaders throughout the organization and challenges them over a nine-month period to uncover their true leadership potential. Osmer is an active member of her community where she has served on countless nonprofit and advisory boards throughout her career. In addition, she is the co-founder of The Dewey School, a nature-based preschool located at Canterbury Shaker Village, a project of which she is most proud.
