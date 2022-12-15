FRANKLIN — The election of Mayor Johannah “Jo” Brown, Kent Finemore, Oreste “Rusty” Mosca, and Amanda Osmer, as new Corporators of Franklin Bancorp, MHC — a mutual holding company and parent corporation of the bank, were confirmed at the bank’s 154th annual Meeting of Corporators.

“I am truly delighted to welcome these individuals as new Corporators of Franklin Bancorp,” remarked Mary Miller, chair of the Franklin Savings Bank board of directors. “Jo, Kent, Rusty, and Amanda have made significant accomplishments in their professions and are actively involved within our communities. They will serve as wonderful ambassadors for Franklin Savings Bank.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.