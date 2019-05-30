WOLFEBORO — Providing positive customer service can make the difference between gaining, keeping, or losing a customer. A Customer Service Essentials Course is being offered by Lakes Region Community College, in partnership with GALA Community Makerspace and The Wolfeboro Inn. The class is a good fit for employers looking to strengthen their staff's customer service skills, as well as jobseekers looking for a way to make their resume stand out.
Participants of this course can expect to learn how to communicate in a positive way not just with customers, but in all interactions. With a focus on conflict resolution skills and turning everyday conversations into deliberate exchanges, participants will learn how to transform any interaction into a positive, successful one. This training is aimed at hospitality and retail employees, but can be applied to customer service in many fields. The training can also be tailored to address specific customer service issues facing a business.
The Customer Service Essentials course is six hours, happening over two separate, three-hour sessions on Wednesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 12, from 3-6 p.m. each day at The Wolfeboro Inn in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom. The course will be taught by Lakes Region Community College’s Catherine Fuster, MBA.
The $180 training cost includes refreshments and supplies. Discounts will be offered for businesses that register more than two staff members for the training. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit ww.galacommunity.org or call 603-569-1500.
To learn more about GALA, visit www.galacommunity.org, or call 603-569-1500.
