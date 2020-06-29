GILFORD — Corina Cisneros, owner of Cisneros Realty Group, was named an ICON agent for April by eXp Realty.
Cisneros was one of 60 agents nationwide honored for achieving production goals and positively impacting company culture. ICON agents meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty's core values.
From her new office at 61 Liscomb Circle, Cisneros manages a team of three agents including her two sons, Federico Cisneros and Alejandro Cisneros, and realtor Kellie McEvoy, her client services manager.
