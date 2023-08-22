PHILADELPHIA — Comcast has become the first internet provider to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down, or a customer experiences a local outage, with the launch of Storm-Ready WiFi.

Storm-Ready WiFi is equipped with cellular back-up and a four-hour rechargeable battery, providing more than enough coverage during the average power outage in the U.S. of two hours. Storm-Ready WiFi allows customers to maintain connectivity at home, as it provides a seamless connection with auto failover. When the power goes out, the customer’s network is automatically transitioned to cellular back-up so they can continue to use internet.

