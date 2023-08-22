PHILADELPHIA — Comcast has become the first internet provider to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down, or a customer experiences a local outage, with the launch of Storm-Ready WiFi.
Storm-Ready WiFi is equipped with cellular back-up and a four-hour rechargeable battery, providing more than enough coverage during the average power outage in the U.S. of two hours. Storm-Ready WiFi allows customers to maintain connectivity at home, as it provides a seamless connection with auto failover. When the power goes out, the customer’s network is automatically transitioned to cellular back-up so they can continue to use internet.
Storm-Ready WiFi also doubles as an extender. The device works with Xfinity gateways to create a wall-to-wall mesh network. Storm-Ready WiFi is also WiFi 6 capable, elevating the experience with faster speeds, lower latency and increased bandwidth to power more devices.
“With so much of our daily lives dependent on WiFi connectivity, we knew our customers needed a product that could help keep them connected no matter what life throws at them — even during a storm,” said Emily Waldorf, senior vice president of consumer internet services. “Storm-Ready WiFi is that solution. Not only does Storm-Ready WiFi extend coverage to deliver our best-in-class WiFi to hard-to-reach corners of the home, but it also gives customers the peace of mind that their connection at home can continue even when the power is out.”
The Xfinity 10G Network that powers Storm-Ready WiFi provides increased speed, capacity, reliability, and lower latency. Storm-Ready WiFi is the beginning of roll outs of multi-gig speeds to markets across the country planned for later this year.
Get started with Storm-Ready WiFi by plugging it in and following the activation flow in the Xfinity app. No activation fees are required. The device integrates with customers’ existing Xfinity Gateway and WiFi network, as well as the Xfinity app, without any need to switch networks in-home. Any time the Storm-Ready WiFi transitions to cellular, customers will receive a notification and devices will automatically maintain connectivity.
Comcast’s commitment to sustainable innovation includes reducing materials, increasing recyclability, and utilizing recycled materials in products. Storm-Ready WiFi is Comcast’s first device designed using recycled materials, with the casing made from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic.
The device is available for purchase at Xfinity stores and xfinity.com.
