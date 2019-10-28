BOSTON — Julie Pankey of JMPankey Partners recognized Martha Zyla from Cascade Spa at Mill Falls in Meredith as the recipient of the 2019 Danielle Knerr Spa Leadership Award, given at the September SpaHive event at The Spa at Norwich Inn in Norwich, Conn.
This award was created in memory of former spa industry pundit Danielle Knerr to honor leaders in the spa industry that exemplify the traits of humility, compassion, empathy and discipline.
Zyla is known for creating a relaxing, restorative environment for all spa guests. She’s also a savvy businesswoman who has expanded the spa business at the hotel since she joined the team in 2006. Her colleagues praise her calm spirit, dedication and compassion, and say she’s beloved by staff and guests alike.
“What an extreme pleasure and honor it was to have received such a prestigious industry award,” said Zyla. “I am so grateful and humble and truly appreciate the recognition that Julie Pankey and fellow peers are giving to both me and Cascade Spa.”
The first award was given in 2018 to Jennifer Boisclair from the Norwich Spa at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Conn.
In addition to honoring her friend through the annual award, Pankey will continue to provide mentoring and educational programs to future award winners, and help spas and hotels expand their services, raise their standards, learn new solutions and tools, boost their businesses, and maximize their profits.
For more information about JMPankey Partners, visit www.jmpankey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.