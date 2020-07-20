LACONIA — Belknap Economic Development Council has added two new members to their board of directors, Jennifer Anderson of Laconia Motorcycle Week and Lakes Region Community College, and Jodie Gallant of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy.
Anderson is the full-time deputy director for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association, and also teaches psychology at Plymouth State University and LRCC. In addition to her appointment to the Belknap EDC board, Anderson also serves as co-chair of the Belknap Mill Society, secretary of Gilda’s Club, and is president-elect of the Laconia Rotary Club. She resides downtown.
Business strategist and coach for JMG Marketing & Business Strategy, Gallant uses her experience in marketing, planning, business ownership and raising a family to inspire, lead, and support entrepreneurs.
Walkley of Bank of New Hampshire will serve as chair of the 2020 board. Born and raised in the Lakes Region, Walkley joined the board initially to better understand and assist the region with opportunities for growth and development. He resides in Gilford with his wife and twin boys, and enjoys spending time on the lake or in the mountains.
Other officers of the organization are Vice Chair Andrew Pike of Opechee Construction, Secretary Allison Ambrose of Wescott Law, and Treasurer Brian Bozak of Franklin Savings Bank.
To learn more about Belknap EDC, visit belknapedc.org.
