LACONIA — Jonathan “JJ” Winters has joined the information security and risk management team at Bank of New Hampshire as assistant vice president, information security administrator.
Winters will be responsible for the administration of the bank’s vendor management program and information security-related regulatory compliance and governance in the risk management division. He brings over 15 years of experience, with eight years focused on risk management and compliance. “JJ is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Paul Falvey, president and chief executive officer. “His knowledge and experience will complement the experienced and dedicated team we have in place today.”
Winters holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of New Hampshire, is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking, the New England School of Financial Studies, the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado and holds a BSA-AML professional certification. He is currently co-treasurer of the Franklin Animal Shelter, chair of the fraud committee and member of the risk management and security committees for the New Hampshire Bankers Association, in addition to serving as a member of the New Hampshire Financial Abuse Specialty Team.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit BankNH.com.
