FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — AT&T is dedicated to keeping essential services running for healthcare providers, FirstNet first responders, businesses and consumers.
To show appreciation for front-line employees, effective March 25 and until further notice, AT&T is paying a 20 percent bonus above regular hourly base rate of pay to union employees, whether working from home or at their regular job location. The bonus will be included in their regular pay rate for purposes of calculating overtime.
For more details, visit about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.