Armand Girouard joins Northway Bank as mortgage loan officer

PLYMOUTH — Northway Bank hired Armand Girouard as a residential home mortgage officer, serving the downtown Plymouth, West Plymouth, and Campton offices.
Girouard has been doing business in the Plymouth region for over 25 years, and many in the banking industry. Having been a town selectman, founding board member of the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, and volunteer for several area nonprofits, he has a feel for the needs of local clients. He will work closely with clients and realtors.
Girouard can be reached directly at 603-342-1086 or agirouard@northwaybank.com.
Call 800-442-6666 or visit northwaybank.com to learn more about Northway Bank.
