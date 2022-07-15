WOLFEBORO — Every summer, New Hampshire Boat Museum sees thousands of visitors, including kids, many of whom first discover the museum through its popular Lake Discovery Family Days program.
“It’s a great program, because entire families can participate,” said NHBM Programs & Events Manager Anne Lennon.
The program offers everything from lake-themed games and map-making to arts and crafts, knot-tying, and science experiments. The program is especially suited for families with kids in the K - 5th grade age range. “The program is fun and free for all ages,” added Lennon.
The next Lake Discovery Family Days will take place on Thursday, July 28 and Thursday, Aug. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Although free, pre-registration is required. The program takes place at the New Hampshire Boat Museum, 399 Center Street.
To learn more about NHBM, or upcoming events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
