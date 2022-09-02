Bec Rand

NH LAKES brings on Bec Rand as business and development assistant. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — NH LAKES has hired Bec Rand as the organization’s business and development assistant. Bec strives to work for healthy ecosystems and a safe environment for future generations.

Bec graduated in 2018 from Plymouth State University with a B.A. in environmental sociology. Since graduating, she joined AmeriCorps as an energy and community volunteer with Green Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.