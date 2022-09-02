CONCORD — NH LAKES has hired Bec Rand as the organization’s business and development assistant. Bec strives to work for healthy ecosystems and a safe environment for future generations.
Bec graduated in 2018 from Plymouth State University with a B.A. in environmental sociology. Since graduating, she joined AmeriCorps as an energy and community volunteer with Green Iowa.
When asked why she wanted to join the NH LAKES team she had this to say, “Since I was a kid, I’ve always cared about the environment, and wanted to put my life’s work into something good, something that would make a difference. For me, NH LAKES is the place where I can make that impact.”
The business and development assistant handles essential daily business operations and assists with all aspects of the organization’s programming building a statewide philanthropic community in support of its mission.
“I'm thrilled to have someone with Bec's energy, creativity, and passion for our mission join our team,” explained Martha Lovejoy, NH LAKES director of finance and development.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.