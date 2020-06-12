BRISTOL — For safety, the Newfound Lake Region Association's annual meeting and membership gathering will be held remotely. Learn more about the latest projects, connect with fellow lake lovers, and vote for NLRA officers.

The meeting will be held Friday, June 26, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom. RSVP to info@newfoundlake.org, and receive the link to join the meeting.

The 2020-2021 slate of officers includes Rob Moore, president; Jim Fitts, treasurer; and Karen Boyd, secretary.

Moore was raised on the campus of New Hampton School, and spent many summers at Newfound Lake on Pasquaney Bay. A graduate of Bowdoin College, Moore has spent his career at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass., for 37 years, and currently serves as associate head of school. In addition to his service as trustee for the Newfound Lake Region Association, Moore is on the board of trustees of The Mayhew Program and New Hampton School. Moore and his wife Laura have a home on the west shore of Newfound Lake, and have three daughters.

Fitts was born on Newfound Lake and spent 50 years summering at his parents’ 1940s-era camp. In 2000, he modernized the camp to his year-round home. A lifelong resident, he is also a trustee of Mayhew and NLRA. Fitts has a 40-year career in financial services, including commercial lending and credit, administration, private banking, investments, and family office management.  

Boyd spent summers here as a child, and made Bristol her full-time home in 2003. She is a retired educator, serving most of her career as a literacy specialist. Boyd is a trustee, current secretary and member of the executive committee for NLRA, as well as vice chair of the Minot-Sleeper Library, and serves on the Bristol Sustainability Committee.

NLRA is following CDC guidelines for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic for all events. For more information, visit newfoundlake.org/annual-meeting.

