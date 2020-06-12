BRISTOL — For safety, the Newfound Lake Region Association's annual meeting and membership gathering will be held remotely. Learn more about the latest projects, connect with fellow lake lovers, and vote for NLRA officers.
The meeting will be held Friday, June 26, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom. RSVP to info@newfoundlake.org, and receive the link to join the meeting.
The 2020-2021 slate of officers includes Rob Moore, president; Jim Fitts, treasurer; and Karen Boyd, secretary.
Fitts was born on Newfound Lake and spent 50 years summering at his parents’ 1940s-era camp. In 2000, he modernized the camp to his year-round home. A lifelong resident, he is also a trustee of Mayhew and NLRA. Fitts has a 40-year career in financial services, including commercial lending and credit, administration, private banking, investments, and family office management.
NLRA is following CDC guidelines for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic for all events. For more information, visit newfoundlake.org/annual-meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.