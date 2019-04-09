GILFORD — Local youth, with or without sailing experience, will have the opportunity this spring to sail in a local after-school program.
Offered by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association, classes will focus on the basics of sailing, wind, boat handling and safety. Classes are taught by nationally certified instructors in Optimist dinghies, 420 collegiate boats and Open Bic sailing dinghies. Each session will incorporate on-land instruction along with hands-on water skills development.
Youth of all abilities, ages eight to 16, are welcome, from beginners to experienced sailors, and will be grouped by age and ability. This program is offered for $99 per person. Financial assistance is available by contacting sailing-school@lwsa.org.
Session One runs May 28-29, June 3, and June 5, from 4-7 p.m. Session Two runs June 10, June 12, June 17, and June 19, from 4-7 p.m.
Classes will take place at Dave Adams Memorial Sailing Center, 25 Davis Road.
There will be a swim test the first day. Fitted vest life jackets are required, and are available if needed. Advanced registration is required by visiting www.lwsa.org/afterschool-sailing, or emailing sailing-school@lwsa.org.
