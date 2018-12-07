GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church of Gilford will promote the Christmas spirit through a live nativity scene on Sunday, Dec. 9.
The live nativity will be at noon, following the church’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Any children coming to church are welcome to participate as a shepherd or an angel.
There are no lines to learn. The Christmas story will be told directly outside the front doors of the church, with the holy family, wise men, shepherds and angels, donkey and sheep.
Shepherd Jeff Keyser is providing a lamb from Ramblin’ Vewe Farm in Gilford, and Eeyore the donkey, owned by Jeff, Joyce, and Cassidy Keyser, will make a return engagement as well.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A near the 3/11 bypass in Gilford.
All are invited to come and celebrate the birth of Christ by hearing the story of the nativity and singing carols.
