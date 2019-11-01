LACONIA — The congregation of the Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia on Pleasant Street has initiated an effort to earn certification as a green sanctuary. The green sanctuary vision is to work for an environmentally sustainable world.
Certification requirements include an environmental evaluation of the sanctuary and the organization, and activities in the areas of environmental justice, worship and celebration, religious education, and sustainable living.
The Unitarian Universalist Association green sanctuary certification provides a path for congregations to address climate change and environmental justice. Congregations that complete the program are accredited as green sanctuaries.
For additional information, visit uusl.org, or facebook.com/UULaconia.
