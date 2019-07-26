MEREDITH — Long-time church members of the Union Church on Meredith Neck can count on one hand how many summers UCC Pastor John Hughes has missed preaching over the past 30 years, but last summer was one, due to medical reasons. He has given inspiring messages, baptized babies, worked on the bell tower, and has so many summer schedules saved that he can wallpaper a room in his house.
It is therefore with great joy that he will be welcomed back for the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, July 28.
Due to scheduling problems, vocalist Kelly Sturmer has also missed several years of singing at the church. Sturmer is a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School who pursued a degree in music during her college years, and currently lives in Maine with her husband and two boys.
It will be a fun service as these two pair up this week, and also join pianist Jane Jenness for the hymns.
The summer church is located at 258 Meredith Neck Road and welcomes all to the services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.