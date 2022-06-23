MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck has released the schedule of services for their Summer 2022 season. All are welcome for in-person worship at the church, located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, at 10 a.m. each Sunday from July 3 through Aug. 21. More information and directions to the church are available at www.unionchurchmeredith.com and www.facebook.com/unionchurchmeredith.
July 3: Rev. Jay Hutchison; Music: Jane Jenness; Greeters: Chuck & Karen Thorndike
July 10: Rev. Ann Cady; Music: John Irish; Greeters: Rick & Lissa Goodby
July 17: Rev. Brad Wolff; Music: Amy Weston; Greeters: Liz & Bev Lapham
July 24: Abby Vanderbrug, Chaplain; Music: Kim Ridley; Greeters: Ginny Lovett & Charlene Malek
July 31: Rev. John Hughes; Music: TBA; Greeters: Diana & Ivor Thomas
Aug. 7: Rev. Robert Thompson; Music: Rev. Bob; Greeters: Liz & Bev Lapham
Aug. 14: Pastor Sue Davidson; Music: Emily Getchell-Lacey; Greeters: Karen & Chuck Thorndike
Aug. 21st: Rev. John Blair; Music: TBA; Greeters: Rick & Lissa Goodby
