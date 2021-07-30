St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church recently celebrated 75 years of Catholic formation in the Meredith, Sandwich, Center Harbor and Moultonborough areas. Monsignor Gerald R. Belanger, present pastor, Monsignor Richard Thompson and Father Dennis Audit, past pastors) celebrated the Mass together with Father Leo LeBlanc from Holy Trinity Parish. The earliest records indicate a Roman Catholic community that began around 1877 with 16 families in the Meredith area served by a number of priests. In 1904, Father Hennon built Our Lady of Victory Chapel in Center Harbor.
In 1911, the “Little Green Chapel on the Hill” was built under Father Hennon’s guidance and it later became the Trinity Episcopal Church in 1948.
In 1930, Fr. Andrew Lavallee served Meredith mission church and Our Lady of Victory in the summer. In 1940, St. Joseph’s parish priests, Fr. Samuel Hewitt and Fr. John Sliney continued to serve the summer chapels.
In 1946, Fr. Matthew Brady established St. Charles Borromeo Parish of Meredith to serve the towns of Center Harbor, Moultonborough and Sandwich. The land on Winnipesaukee was chosen for the church location. Fr. Robert Richards was appointed the first pastor, being instrumental in the construction of the lower level that served as an auditorium and meeting room as well as Sunday masses. The upper level was completed in 1961 under Fr. John Bosa. He constructed three altars, the Stations of the Cross and other church furnishings at the rectory.
In 1963, Fr. Gerald Noel implemented Vatican II changes being assisted by Mary Casazza and Jan Phillips with religious education, folk masses and Toward Marriage Programs.
In 1977, Monsignor George Chicoine continued to improve the religious program, renovated the sanctuary in accordance with Vatican II and added a handicap entrance way to the upstairs church. In 1988, the Monsignor Chicoine Educational Scholarship was established by Anthony Romano which continues today with eighty-four recipients to date.
In 1986, Monsignor Fernand Pichette fostered parish life with the establishment of youth programs. He added energy efficient and stain glass windows, a new organ, and the restoration of the church roof. The church community was growing and Fr. Pichette realized that the church needed additional space to serve the community.
Fr. Richard Thompson was the pastor to answer the call of expansion of the needed space as St. Charles Borromeo continued to grow. He worked and oversaw the building of the present-day St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Route NH 25, Meredith. In 2003, the old St. Charles Borromeo Church celebrated the last mass and was decommissioned as a sacred space. The Stations of the Cross created by Fr. Bosa were refurbished and installed in the new chapel. On March 8, 2003, Bishop McCormack celebrated the first mass and dedicated the facility.
In 2006, Fr. Dennis Audet assumed the duties as pastor upon Fr. Thompson’s reassignment as Diocesan Secretary for Ministry Formation and Vicar for Priest. Fr. Audet established a weekly adult education class, encouraged lay ministry, hired a youth minister and strengthened the RCIA process.
In 2016, Monsignor Gerald Belanger was assigned to St. Charles Borromeo Church community. His friendly personable traits have attracted many people. Monsignor Belanger has encouraged and participated in Meredith’s 250th celebration. As a Knight of Columbus member, he encouraged and supported the formation of a Knight of Columbus Council at St. Charles Borromeo. Monsignor Belanger was awarded the Friar of the Year in 2018-2019. In 2019, he led a pilgrimage to Israel comprising of members from St. Charles Borromeo and former parishes.
