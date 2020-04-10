NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In the midst of the global pandemic, the Knights of Columbus agreed to financially support the global broadcasts of Pope Francis’ Good Friday prayer service and Easter Mass, and Vatican medical efforts in Rome related to COVID-19.
Pope Francis’ Easter Sunday Mass and Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) blessing will take place on April 12, with the Knights’ funding covering costs related to the satellite transmission of the events.
Last month, the organization funded the costs of the Holy Father’s March 27 Moment of Prayer and Urbi et Orbi blessing, delivered and broadcast live from an empty St. Peter’s Square; and on April 10, the Good Friday Stations of the Cross.
In addition, the K of C is donating $100,000 to the Vatican's Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, for the care of children infected by the coronavirus. The hospital will use the funds to transform a space in its neonatology department into a high-intensity treatment room for infants and newborns with COVID-19 infections.
The unit will be named for the Knights' founder, the Venerable Servant of God Father Michael J. McGivney. It will feature ventilators and other specialized equipment essential for the care of the respiratory symptoms associated with the virus.
“These projects are particularly timely given the global pandemic,” said Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. “For 100 years, the Knights of Columbus have worked in Rome for the spiritual and physical benefit of the city’s children and young people at the request of the Holy Father. Our support of Bambino Gesù hospital continues that tradition of service. At the same time, with so many in Italy and around the world currently homebound, our support of Vatican broadcasts will allow our Holy Father to join in prayer with Catholics from every corner of the globe during this critical time.”
The Knights of Columbus has a long history of supporting the Vatican’s telecommunications efforts. The organization provided funding for a shortwave transmitter for Vatican Radio in 1965 and has funded Vatican satellite broadcasts since 1977. It has also sponsored mobile production units for Vatican television.
The Knights established a permanent presence in Rome a century ago in 1920 at the invitation of Pope Benedict XV to assist the young people of the city. The Knights have been hard at work in the Eternal City ever since. In February, Pope Francis met with the Knights of Columbus leadership and praised the organization for its charity and “unswerving devotion to the successor of Peter.”
